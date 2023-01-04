The Bihar Hooch Tragedy SIT petition will be heard by the SC.

On January 9, the Supreme Court will hear a request for a SIT investigation into the Bihar Hooch tragedy, which claimed at least 70 lives earlier this month in the Saran district.

The bench presided over by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha was requested to list the case by attorney Pawan Prakash Pathak on behalf of the Aryavarta Mahasabha Foundation. It will be discussed on Monday, said CJI DY Chandrachud.

Along with fair compensation for the relatives of the victims, the petition had also called for the creation of an action plan to stop the production, distribution, and sale of illicit alcohol.

The need for a multifaceted strategy for the prevention and selling of fake alcohol was stressed in the plea. As many as 40 individuals have already died after drinking fake alcohol, while others have been hospitalised, and there has been no official report on the incident, according to the petition, which claimed that this was due to political parties turning their weapons on one another.

Furthermore, it was said that the Bihar Tragedy had sparked a national uproar.

In the petition, the Aryavarta Mahasabha Foundation claimed that hooch is a type of cheap alcohol that is manufactured in little-regulated shanties and is exempt from excise duty. The petition went on to say that such liquor is more frequently offered in jurisdictions that have fully outlawed alcohol, adding that it is typically manufactured by combining chemicals with water and then consumed by people.

‘Ever since the Bihar government restricted liquor sale in the state in 2016, it has drawn harsh criticism for its major inability to enforce the ban and for the numerous negative effects that the move has foisted upon the people there,’ it continued.