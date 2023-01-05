35,000 fans angry over the cancellation of ‘1899,’ petitions Netflix to renew the show

Recently, the world’s largest streaming service, Netflix, shockingly announced the cancellation of ‘1899.’ The historical mystery-science fiction series from ‘Dark’ creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar won’t be getting a second season.

The show’s makers had plans for two more seasons, similar to ‘Dark,’ but unhappily it was not to be. But the show’s viewers are not giving up that quickly. Many people have now signed petitions to renew the series after attempting and failing to persuade the streaming provider to reconsider the choice.

A especially well-known petition on Change.org has already received more than 35,000 signatures.

‘1899 was clearly created with multiple seasons in mind. After the first season, there are a lot of unanswered questions and a big cliffhanger at the end of the last episode. We want a renewal of the show and a proper end to the story,’ the petition says succinctly.

The series, starring Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann, Aneurin Barnard, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Lucas Lynggaard, Miguel Bernardeau, Anton Lesser, Ben Ashenden, and Alexander Owen, was about a bunch of immigrants travelling to New York from London. They find another ship adrift in the ocean and get caught up in a mystery.