‘4G services launched’; BSNL stepping up its game!

At the PBD Conference, BSNL will provide 4G services that are entirely indigenous. Around the Brilliant Convention Center, where the meeting will take place, special arrangements have been established. MP Shankar Lalwani, BSNL General Manager Sanjeev Singhal, and Senior Member of the Telecom Advisory Committee Ramswaroop Mundda examined the venue’s preparations. One is being built on the grounds of the BCC, while the other is being built in the hall.

Following the Union Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnav’s directive, the telecom department transported these towers from other locations. By the end of the day on Friday, these towers will be up and running, making the conference site the first place in the nation to provide totally indigenous 4G. A demonstration of the BSNL’s 4G and 5G technologies would be made at the location, according to MP Lalwani, who said he requested it after speaking with Union minister Vaishnav.

In the meantime, Singhal claimed that the department had given the hall 1,000 Mbps of bandwidth to allow Wifi. Two lease lines with a 100 Mbps speed are also being placed beside this. He stated that at the conference site, several top DoT personnel are anticipated to provide a demo to the NRIs.