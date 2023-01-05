Bradley Fighting Vehicles are a possibility for Ukraine, says Biden

President of the United States Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine to aid that nation in defending itself against the Russian invasion was being considered.

When asked if the possibility was still open, Biden responded, ‘Yes.’

Since the middle of the 1980s, the U.S. Army has relied on armoured vehicles with powerful guns to transport troops across battlefields.

Numerous Bradleys owned by the Army could give the Ukrainians a competitive advantage on the battlefield. However, Biden’s action falls short of the Abrams tanks that the Ukrainians have been asking for.