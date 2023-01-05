French envoy summoned by Iran for ‘insulting’ cartoons

According to Iranian state media, Iran summoned France’s ambassador to Tehran on Wednesday to express its displeasure with ‘insulting’ caricatures of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that were published by the French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo.

The French weekly claimed that the dozens of cartoons it published about Khamenei were a result of a contest it held last month in support of anti-government demonstrations in Iran brought on by the death of a young woman in the morality police’s custody in September.

According to state television, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani informed the French representative on Wednesday that ‘the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept insulting its Islamic, religious, and national sanctities and values in any way.’

An inquiry for comment was not immediately answered by the French Foreign Ministry.

Iranian religious leaders accuse their foreign adversaries of coordinating the anti-government mass protests in order to destabilise the nation as they face their worst legitimacy crisis since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.