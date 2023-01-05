Germany gets new requests to send modern tanks to Ukraine

Following France’s decision to dispatch light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition once again called on Berlin to dispatch more advanced combat vehicles to aid in the fight against Russia.

The head of the parliamentary defence committee and a representative of Scholz’s junior coalition partner, the Free Democrats (FDP), Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, demanded that Berlin send Marder infantry fighting vehicles and train Ukrainians to use them.

Another coalition member and Greens spokesperson for security policy, Sara Nanni, suggested that Germany send Marder and Leopard tanks.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, Scholz’s administration has increased defence spending and sent aid and weapons, but like other Western nations, it has occasionally hesitated to send potent weapons out of fear of provoking a confrontation with Moscow.

Furthermore, Scholz has made it clear that he will work with other NATO allies to schedule deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine rather than acting independently.