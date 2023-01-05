Indian students get over 1 lakh visas from US embassy; waiting time reduced

The United States embassy and consulates in India issued over 125,000 student visas from India in 2022. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price stated at a news conference that the department has also shattered all-time records for the quantity of student visas to be awarded from India in a single fiscal year. Price acknowledged that there was a delay in granting visas to Indian visitors when asked about it, but added that the organisation was attempting to shorten the wait periods for interview appointments.

Price reaffirmed that the United States is dedicated to safeguarding the security of non-immigrant travellers and enabling legal travel. He said that the US economy also depends on quick visa processing. Price stated that the number of service members and foreign employees working on visa issues in the US had risen. He said that processes in the nation are advancing more quickly than anticipated and that they anticipate returning to pre-pandemic levels in the upcoming few years.

By 2023, according to a senior US embassy official’s prediction made in November 2022, India will issue more visas than China. It would trail just Mexico in terms of visas issued. Seats for visa interview appointments will come up in the middle of November, according to the top US Embassy official in New Delhi.

There isn’t much of a wait time, according to a spokesperson of the US embassy. However, the wait time varies depending on the category. Additionally, the US government has allocated 100,000 spaces for H and L worker visas, which should reduce wait times. According to the person, the US is now prioritising India over all other countries. There are also various categories of visas that the country issues such as business, student, and high-tech workers.

Price asserts that a rise in the demand for visas is a result of several countries’ relaxing of their travel regulations. A growing number of people, he saw, are looking for methods to travel to the US. He reiterates that by hiring more foreign service members, the US can reduce wait times everywhere. He also noted that the nation’s visa processing rate is recovering earlier than expected.

