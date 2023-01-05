Iranian actress Alidoosti is released from prisom following anti-government unrest

Top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti has been freed on bail, according to state media, weeks after she was arrested for objecting to the suppression of anti-government protests that have wracked the Islamic Republic for months.

The pro-reform artist Alidoosti, who is best known for her role in ‘The Salesman,’ which won an Academy Award in 2017, had supported the protests, including by posting a photo of herself on Instagram in November without the required hijab and holding up a sign that read ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ in Kurdish, which was a common slogan in the large-scale demonstrations.

Without providing any additional information, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported that ‘Alidoosti, who was arrested on December 17, was released today on bail.’

Her photograph, which was taken in front of Tehran’s infamous Evin prison, received a lot of social media attention.

The protests, which were sparked by the death of a young Kurdish woman while in the care of the morality police, have presented the Shi’ite Muslim-run Islamic Republic with one of its greatest challenges to its legitimacy since the 1979 revolution.