As the Communist Party’s mouthpiece newspaper pushed residents for a ‘final triumph’ over COVID on Wednesday, global health professionals attempted to ascertain the facts of China’s raging COVID-19 epidemic and how to prevent future spread.

China’s removal of rigorous viral controls last month released COVID on a 1.4 billion-person population that has had no natural protection to the virus since it appeared in the central city of Wuhan three years ago. China has reported five or fewer fatalities per day since the policy U-turn, despite the fact that many funeral homes and hospitals claim to be overburdened and that foreign health experts expect at least one million deaths in China this year.

A 66-year-old Beijinger who only supplied his last name Zhang in response to the official death toll stated, ‘That is utterly ludicrous. My close relatives died—four of them. Only one family contributed to that. With regard to what actually occurred here, I hope the administration will be open and transparent with the populace and the rest of the globe’.

Foreign criticism of its data has been dismissed by China as politically driven attempts to denigrate its success in combating the virus. In response to criticism of China’s three years of isolation, lockdowns, and testing that led to historic protests late last year, the People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official newspaper, declared in an editorial, ‘China and the Chinese people will surely win the final victory against the epidemic’. Beijing is retaliating against certain nations that need travellers from China to present pre-departure COVID tests after lifting the bans, claiming the requirements are arbitrary and lack a scientific foundation.