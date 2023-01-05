Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso Xtra Edition in India: Features

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in India, Maruti Suzuki launched a new edition of its hatchback S-Presso in the Indian markets. The new car named ‘S-Presso Xtra edition’.

The company has yet not revealed the price of the new car. The S-Presso is currently priced from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected that the new car will come with a slight premium over the standard edition.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra edition will come with cosmetic changes like chrome garnish on the grille, a front skid plate under the front bumper, black cladding on the wheel arches, coloured interior accents, as well as new seat upholstery. The S-Presso Xtra edition is powered by a K-Series 1.0-litre dual-jet, dual-VVT petrol engine that gets idle start-stop technology as well. This engine generates 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. The car is offered either with a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT (AGS). The automaker claims a mileage of 21.7 kmpl.