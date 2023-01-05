Nearly 3 years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his flat located in Bandra finds its new tenants

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead at his Mumbai home over three years ago, and now the Bandra apartment has new occupants. The flat’s NRI owners contacted Mumbai-based real estate agent Rafique Merchant a few months ago, and the house has now finally found its new owners, according to Merchant.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant’s body was discovered inside the two-story residence.

In an interview with a news organisation, Merchant disclosed that the new residents of the apartment will pay a monthly fee of Rs 5 lakh (about $6,041.05). Additionally, the tenant must pay a security deposit of Rs 30 lakh (USD 36,238.65), which is roughly equal to six months’ worth of rent.

While speaking to India Today, Merchant said ‘We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things. People are now relaxed about it (Sushant’s death) because they say it has been a while.’

Merchant revealed that while the house had been up for letting for a while, most were scared of moving into the flat. However, people started to visit the house after a period of time.