Nubia launches Red Magic 8 Pro series gaming smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has launched its Red Magic 8 Pro series gaming smartphones in China. The series of high-performance gaming smartphones includes the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+. The series will go on sale starting December 28, 10 AM local time.

The top-of-the-line Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ is available in two different editions — Dark Knight and Deuterium Transparent. The 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant of the Dark Knight edition is priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs 61,700), while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs 68,900). The transparent edition of the Red Magic 8 Pro+ is available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variants, priced at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 64,100), CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,200) CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 83,100), respectively.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations for the Dark Knight edition. These variants are priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,500), CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 52,200) and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 57,000), respectively. The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro’s transparent edition comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and will cost CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,300).

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso Xtra Edition in India: Features

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ specifications: The new gaming smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, accompanied by up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based RedMagic OS 6.0 out-of-the-box and sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, with 1,116×2,480-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel under-display front camera for selfies. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 165W fast charging support.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro specifications: The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro features the same OS, display screen, and SoC as the Red Magic 8 Pro+. The phone also features the same triple rear camera setup and the under-display front camera. The smartphone differes only in the case of battery. The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.