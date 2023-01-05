PM Sunak makes five commitments to address Britain’s most pressing issues.

In a speech on Wednesday intended to persuade his disgruntled lawmakers that he can lead them into the next election, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to address Britain’s most pressing issues, from lowering inflation to reducing illegal immigration.

Sunak said his government would create ‘a better future for our children and grandchildren’ in a speech that was ambitious but lacking in specifics. He also made the potentially dangerous demand that the public judge him on ‘the results we achieve.’

His ‘five promises’ were to cut waiting lists for the National Health Service, halve inflation, expand the economy, cut debt, and stop the small boats that bring illegal immigrants from France across the English Channel.

It served as a declaration of purpose as well as a rebuttal to detractors who question whether the 42-year-old former Goldman Sachs analyst and hedge fund partner has the audacious solutions required to solve Britain’s problems and win an election that is anticipated for next year.