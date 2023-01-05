Possible dates of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha 2023 announced

Dubai: The possible date of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha and the holy month of Ramadan in 2023 has been revealed. Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society has revealed this as per astronomical calculations.

As per Ibrahim Al-Jarwan the holy month of Ramadan this year is likely to start from Thursday, March 23. As per astronomical calculations, the holy month will last for 29 days, with the first day of Eid Al Fitr likely on Friday, April 21.

The first day of Islamic month Dhul Hijjah will be on Monday, June 19. This means that Eid Al Adha will likely be on Wednesday, June 28. Arafah Day, which falls one day before Eid, is likely to be on Tuesday, June 27.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.