Prince Harry drops explosive details of his fight with elder brother Prince William and the ‘institution’

Prior to the publication of his biography ‘Spare,’ Prince Harry continues to reveal shocking facts about his conflict with his older brother Prince William and the ‘establishment’ (i.e., the British monarchy).

According to a paragraph from the memoir that has gone viral, Prince William punched Harry and knocked him to the ground after calling his wife ‘difficult,’ ‘rude,’ and ‘aggressive.’

Prince Harry said that he tried to get William a glass of water, but instead, he ‘came at me.’

‘It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my necklace, and knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,’ said Prince Harry in the passage.

William then left and said, ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this.’

Harry then writes that Meghan Markle, his wife, noticed the ‘scrapes and bruises’ and she ‘was terribly sad.’

Harry’s memoir comes out on January 10. In a statement, he said that he is ‘excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.’