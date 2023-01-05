Srinagar records the season’s coldest night with minimum temperature at -6.4°C

With temperatures falling below zero, Jammu and Kashmir is suffering from a severe cold wave. The season’s coldest night was reported in Srinagar, when the low was -6.4°C. Parts of Dal Lake were frozen due to the extreme weather, making it difficult for those who lived there to move around. However, the sights of the frozen lake were captivating the travellers.

The tourist destination in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, reported a temperature of -9.2°C. The temperature at Awantipora was measured at -8.2°C. Gulmarg, a well-known ski resort, recorded a temperature of -7.5°C.

Due to the extreme cold, the indigenous people in the Kashmir Valley is having problems. However, it is a visual treat for the tourists coming to Kashmir to experience the cold weather and snow-clad mountains. And it is for the first time such a number of tourists are staying in the houseboats on Dal Lake during the extreme winter.

The coldest place in India, Ladakh, is witnessing extreme cold waves as well. The temperature in Leh was recorded at Leh -15.2°C while in Kargil the lowest temperature was recorded at -16.9°C. The second coldest place in the world, Drass recorded the minimum temperature at -23.9°C.