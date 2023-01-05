Suniel Shetty asks UP CM Yogi Adityanath for assistance in removing ‘Boycott Bollywood’ stigma

Suniel Shetty, a Bollywood actor, stated on Thursday that the majority of Bollywood does not use drugs and instead concentrates on working hard to connect with the public. As a result, it is crucial to get rid of the popular hashtag #BoycottBollywood in order to improve the industry’s reputation.

‘This hashtag needs to be removed and there can be a rotten apple in the basket, but all of us are not like that. Our stories and our music connect to the world and hence the stigma needs to be removed. Please convey this message to PM Narendra Modi as well,’ During conversation with Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in Mumbai, Sunil Shetty requested.

The seasoned actor made his statement as social media users frequently called for a boycott of Bollywood films. Such a fad was recently observed during the release of the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan. Because the song features actress Deepika Padukone dancing in a saffron bikini, which many believe is ‘disrespectful’ to the Hindu community, thousands of people have called for a boycott of the movie on social media.

CM Yogi Adityanath met with a number of Bollywood celebrities while he was in Mumbai. As part of his efforts to position Uttar Pradesh as the ‘most film-friendly state in India,’ the chief minister is spending two days in Mumbai.

Other famous people who attended the meeting with Suniel Shetty included Ravi Kishan, Jackie Bhagnaani, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Sonu Nigam, Boney Kapoor, and Subash Ghai.