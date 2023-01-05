Switzerland’s snowless bare slopes ruin holiday spirits for skiing tourists

Switzerland’s renowned ski slopes have disappointed winter sports enthusiasts and resort managers hoping to make the most of the holiday season due to the country’s unusually mild weather.

Many ski resorts’ operations have been severely disrupted recently as temperatures have climbed as high as a record 20.9 Celsius (69.6 Fahrenheit), forcing some to temporarily close.

Only a few skiers could be seen Wednesday descending a slope in Leysin, a resort town in the Vaud Alps, where a thin pass of fake snow had been made to simulate winter.