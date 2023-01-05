US college admissions fraud mastermind ‘sentenced to prison’

On Wednesday, a man who masterminded the biggest college admissions fraud operation ever discovered in the US was given a 3-1/2 year jail term for assisting rich parents in bribing and deceiving their way into getting their kids into prestigious institutions. The punishment given to ex-college admissions advisor William ‘Rick’ Singer by U.S. District Judge Rya Zobel in Boston was the longest given to any of the several defendants in the extensive ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ investigation.

Singer, 62, acknowledged in 2019 to arranging college entrance exam fraud and transferring funds from rich parents to dishonest university coaches in order to ensure the admission of their kids as fictitious sports recruits. Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, two of the several rich parents Singer claimed as customers, were actors who were found guilty as a consequence of the lengthy investigation into the conspiracy that revealed disparities in higher education.

Singer took in more than $25 million from his clients while running a college admissions counseling service. He also kept $15 million for his own benefit, prosecutors said. ‘It was a scheme that was breathtaking in its scale and audacity,’ an assistant U.S. attorney said. Federal judge orders Singer to turn over about $19 million in forfeited assets, money and restitution.

Frank says his cooperation was also ‘problematic,’ as he tried to obstruct it and tipped off six individuals. Prosecutors decided against calling Singer at two trials, but Zobel said there was still ‘no doubt’ prison was warranted.

Given the scope of the deception, the judge states that there is ‘no doubt’ that jail was necessary. Jovan Vavic, the water polo coach at the University of Southern California, will also go on trial again for accepting bribes. Federal prosecutor: Families had every right to be incensed at the way the admissions process had been tainted. According to a lawyer, the instances have led to significant changes in higher education.