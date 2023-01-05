Vivo launches new 5G budget smartphone: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Vivo launched new budget smartphone named ‘Vivo Y53t 5G’ in China. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant of Vivo Y53t 5G is priced at CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,980 ) and 6GB+128GB model will cost CNY 1099. The handset will be available in Orange Fruit and Black Truffle colours from January 9, 2023.

The 5G smartphone runs on Android 13-based OriginOS Ocean skin out of the box and supports 5G SA/ NSA. The handset comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor paired with LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The device equips a dual rear camera system and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, and USB Type-C. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging.