Actor Manoj Bajpayee informs his Twitter account been hacked

Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s Twitter account has been hacked. The actor took to Instagram to share the news.

‘My Twitter account has been hacked! Please do not engage with anything that comes from my profile today, until the issue is resolved. Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you’, the actor wrote in his story.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the song ‘Kudi Meri’ alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali which gathered decent responses from the audience.

He will next be seen in the power-packed courtroom drama ‘Bandaa’. The film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like ‘Aspirants’, ‘Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd’, ‘Flames’, etc. He will also be seen in the third part of the superhit web series ‘Family Man’.