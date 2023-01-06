CM Dhami of Uttarakhand directs temporary rehabilitation of Joshimath evacuees

Joshimath, Uttarakhand, is facing a crisis that is looming, and residents of the hill town are in a state of panic. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has ordered the creation of temporary rehabilitation facilities for evacuees. The update is important because Joshimath’s residents have been fleeing the area due to an increase in landslides and significant, ongoing cracks in the town’s infrastructure, including its roads and concrete.

In the most recent development, CM Pushkar Dhami ordered that temporary accommodation should be established as soon as possible in safer areas. He has also requested that the evacuation be planned zonally and by sector. The chief minister of Uttarakhand also recommends that everyone in the danger zone evacuate immediately.

Authorities in Uttarakhand have been asked to immediately activate the Joshimath disaster control room and notify the disaster department.