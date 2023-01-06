Hrithik Roshan reveals that he almost slipped into depression before his film ‘War’ came out

Depression often strikes without warning. It is most frequently observed in persons who one would assume are leading fulfilling lives. We’re talking about the well-liked and popular Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is undoubtedly among the most attractive men in the Hindi cinema industry.

Prior to the release and success of his movie ‘War,’ Hrithik stated in a recent interview that he came dangerously close to succumbing to despair.

The 2019 release of ‘War’ was a big success. The YRF production, which was directed by Siddharth Anand, featured Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in significant parts. One of the year’s highest grossing films and a high point in Hrithik’s career, ‘War’ was important for the actor – professionally and personally.

Shooting for the film, Hrithik reveals it was a ‘challenging time’ filming it.

In a conversation with his fitness trainer Kris Gethin, Hrithik Roshan said, ‘I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn’t prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn’t ready. After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue. For 3-4 months, I couldn’t train, wasn’t feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. I was completely lost and that’s when I knew I needed to make a change in my life.’