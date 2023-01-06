IMD issues warnings for several states as north India battles cold wave

As the minimum temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in many parts of the region, dense fog and cold wave conditions are very likely to persist over north India. Delhi recorded the coldest January in two years in January with a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius, making it warmer than several hill stations.

In order to escape the national capital’s persistent cold wave and dense fog, people were gathering around bonfires in a number of locations.

According to a railways spokesperson, the dense fog caused at least 12 trains to be delayed by one and a half to six hours and two to be rescheduled. Meanwhile, the fog-related low visibility procedures are being followed, according to the IGI Airport in New Delhi, which stated that all operations are normal. It also suggested that travellers get in touch with the relevant airlines for the most recent flight information.

Numerous areas of north India were covered in dense fog, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and the situation would persist over the next few weeks. For Friday, it issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR.

For the next few days, dense to very dense air is likely to persist in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh due to light winds and high moisture over the Indo-Gangetic plains.