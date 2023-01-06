Iran detains a prominent chef and Instagram influencer as part of its crackdown on nationwide protests

Human rights advocates in New York said on Thursday (January 6) that Iran has detained a well-known chef and Instagram influencer as part of its campaign to suppress widespread demonstrations.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that Navab Ebrahimi was detained in Tehran on Wednesday and transported to the city’s Evin jail.

On Instagram, Ebrahimi has 2.7 million followers. He promotes Persian cuisine in his films.

Ebrahimi was detained without explanation.

However, social media users have noted that Ebrahimi’s detention happened at the same time that he published a recipe for Persian cutlets on the day that the Iranian government observed the third anniversary of the murder of Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani by the United States.

Some Iranians opposed to the regime have made a habit of posting images of cutlets on the anniversary of his death, in reference to the manner of his killing in a US drone strike in Iraq.

‘Chef and influencer Navab Ebrahimi has been arrested in Tehran. Social media users speculate that his arrest had something to do with his Instagram story about cutlets,’ said the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.