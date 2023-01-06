‘Mermaid’ dog stranded in Chilean river saved by rescuers

Few would have predicted that a wet, helpless dog could survive for days trapped on the rocks of Chile’s second-largest river, on the country’s cold and windy coast.

The medium-sized black dog, named Sirena, which translates to mermaid by her carers, was rescued Thursday morning after becoming stranded at the mouth of the Biobio river, some 500 kilometres (310 miles) from Santiago.

According to Norman Ahumada, captain of San Vicente port and Corbeta Litoral, the rescue was complicated due to bad weather and rough seas.

However, a group of firefighters and members of the Chilean Navy were able to rescue her a day after residents of Hualpen reported that Sirena was trapped.

The rescued dog was taken to a veterinary clinic by an animal welfare organisation. Sirena will be placed for adoption after undergoing exams.