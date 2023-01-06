Mexican cartel leader killed in shootout following mass prison break

Authorities said an escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as ‘El Neto’ died in a shootout early Thursday, four days after fleeing prison in a violent mass break-out.

El Neto, whose full name was Ernesto Alfredo Pinon de la Cruz, was apprehended by intelligence forces in the border city of Ciudad Juárez and then shot after a chase, according to officials.

‘He was tracked down and pursued. He was injured, but he died on the way (to the state attorney general’s offices),’ Chihuahua state governor Maru Campos tweeted.

‘El Neto,’ a top gunman for the ‘Los Mexicles’ cartel, escaped with 29 other inmates after armoured vehicle raiders attacked the Juarez prison early on New Year’s Day.

Authorities said at least 19 people were killed in the attack, which was one of Mexico’s bloodiest prison raids in recent years.

A manhunt was launched by police and security forces. Authorities said at least seven people, including police officers, were killed in another clash during the search in the state on Monday.