Missing Kollam woman was strangled during rape attempt at a railway property

Woman’s body which was found in an abandoned railway facility at Chemmamukku in Kollam was murdered, says police.

The woman was killed by a 24-year-old guy in this location on December 29 during a failed rape attempt, informed authorities on Friday.

Nasu, a local of Lakshamveedu Colony in Anchal, was detained after the naked, decomposing body of a woman was found there a few days ago.

Nasu has been charged with murder by the police.

Additionally, he took the woman’s phone and cash.

He admitted to the authorities that he met the woman at Kollam Beach and made an attempt to rape her close in a vacant railway building. The sexual attack resulted in her death by strangulation.

Initially, the accused claimed to the authorities that the woman passed away following an epileptic seizure during sex.

The Keralapuram native had been missing since December 29.

The Man was taken into custody on December 31 by the Kottiyam police during a suspicious nighttime patrol. He was found to be carrying someone else’s cell phone during inspections.

The young woman’s home was reached when police attempted to phone the mobile at the number they had seen on it. The owner of the phone was missing, and a complaint had been made about it, says the information provided to the police by the woman’s family.

The police seized the phone before releasing him.

Police searched for the young man and again took him into custody when the woman’s body was found inside the vacant building on Wednesday morning. Only then did he admit to meeting the woman on December 29 to the police.

After smelling something horrible, the nearby citizens searched the abandoned building and discovered the woman’s body. Only a few of her garments were close, and the body was discovered completely naked.