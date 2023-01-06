Moral policing: The TVM housing association refuses to revoke the notice, prompting the tenants to protest

On Friday, the residents of the Heera Twin Apartment in Pattom decided to protest to the police about the contentious notice that the apartment owners’ association had issued, which they claim violates their right to privacy and personal freedom.

The Heera Twins Owner’s Association, however, has refused to have the notification withdrawn, asserting that the circular was given for ‘safety’ reasons.

Except for blood relatives, no one from the other sex is allowed to enter the rented premises, according to the notification directed at bachelor tenants, and ‘non-families renting the flats will have to quit their flats within 2 months as this building is meant for families only’ (sic).

Additionally, it has been specified that tenants must disclose their parents’ or guardians’ phone numbers in addition to their Aadhaar cards.

A Heera Twin Owner’s Association member highlighted to Onmanorama that the decision to provide the rules was made collectively. ‘Visitors who refuse to present their IDs or write down their names and addresses on the register have been a source of complaints,’ the report says. ‘A common complaint was that these renters were allowing visitors at unusual hours. Additionally, there have been instances where some of these guests have argued with our security personnel simply because they were instructed to provide identification,’ the man stated.

The tenants, however, claimed that the notification did infringe their right to privacy and freedom. ‘Things are difficult as they are since it’s incredibly challenging to locate housing for singles in the city. We attempted to converse with association members. But they won’t listen to us,’ a female tenant said.