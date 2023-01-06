Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi all set to mark their OTT debut with crime-thriller ‘Farzi’ on Prime Video

Finally, a release date has been set for ‘Farzi.’ This crime thriller that will air on Prime Video will mark the OTT debuts of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

Raj and DK are in charge of directing the thriller (of the fame The Family Man). Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Bhuvan Arora, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, and more intriguing performers play crucial roles in the project.

The show ‘Farzi’ will debut in India and other countries on February 10. The series, which will include eight episodes overall, is billed as a unique crime thriller with the directors’ signature humour. Farzi is hailed as a cutting-edge and intelligent entertainment. It is set against the backdrop of affluent vs. poor and the chase to make it happen.

On the show, creator dup Raj & DK said, ‘After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically, a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10th.’