British govt designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a ‘terrorist group’!

According to sources cited by the Telegraph on Monday, Britain will formally designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which has detained seven persons connected to the UK during anti-government rallies, as a terrorist organisation. Both British Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Security Minister Tom Tugendhat support the action, which will be publicised in the coming weeks.

It would be illegal to be a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, attend its meetings, and display its logo in public if the group were declared a terrorist organisation. Requests for comment about the Telegraph article were not immediately answered by the UK Home Office.

Following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian who was detained for wearing ‘inappropriate attire’ in violation of Iran’s strict Islamic dress code for women, the Revolutionary Guards of Iran last week detained seven people with ties to Britain amid anti-government protests that erupted across the nation. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain asked Iran to cease holding dual nationals on Wednesday, saying the action shouldn’t be taken to gain ‘diplomatic leverage’