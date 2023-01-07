Center announced Arbaz Ahmad as a terrorist under UAPA, bans the outfit

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday identified Arbaz Ahmad Mir, a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The primary perpetrator in the murder of Rajni Bala, a Dogra Hindu woman and government teacher, was Arbaz Ahmad Mir. In May of last year, she was fatally shot in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

After a two-day battle in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces killed the terrorists who had slain her later in June.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a front for the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was also outlawed by the federal government as a result of its participation in terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir and elsewhere, reported PTI.

The PAFF had been constantly sending threats to security personnel, political figures, and citizens working in Jammu and Kashmir from other states, according to a notification from the government.

In order to safeguard the welfare of common people in the valley, Home Minister Amit Shah had stated in December that the ecology in Jammu and Kashmir that gives terrorists encouragement had to be destroyed.

To strengthen the security in Jammu and Kashmir, the union home minister also assessed the security readiness and several other factors. Additionally, he gave instructions to personnel to aggressively uphold the zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.