Etihad Airways to increase frequency of flights to this country

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has decided to increase its frequency of flights to Bangkok, Thailand. From March 26, 2023, the airline will fly twice a day on the Abu Dhabi – Bangkok route. The air carrier will operate 14 weekly nonstop services to Bangkok Airport (BKK).

Earlier the air carrier decided to increase flight frequency on its Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route. The airline will operate an additional weekly passenger flight to Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport (PVG), taking its services to two per week, starting from February.