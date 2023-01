Final T20I between India and Sri Lanka to be played at Rajkot today: Possible playing XI

Rajkot: In cricket, India will face Sri Lanka in the third and final T-20 International at Rajkot today. The match will start at 7 pm. The series is now levelled at 1-1 after India won the first game in Mumbai by 2 runs on Tuesday while visitors won the second encounter by 16 runs in Pune.

Probable Playing XIs:

India: Shubman Gill/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi/Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha.

Sri Lanka T20I Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara.

India T20I Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvenedra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.