In letter to MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, Uma Bharti makes suggestions for new liquor policy

Uma Bharti, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, has once more written CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan a letter regarding alcohol policy.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader noted in her letter that the government was supposed to consult her and others before drafting a new alcohol policy, but that hasn’t happened since.

Additionally, Uma Bharti made six recommendations for how the liquor policy should be written.

) Drinking in public must be prohibited.

2) Liquor shops should be one kilometre away from all educational institutions.

3) No liquor shops should operate within a half-kilometer radius of religious places.

4) Liquor shops should be outside a one-kilometer radius of hospitals, courts, and bus stops.

5) Big hoardings on the harmful effects of drinking and smoking outside liquor shops and elsewhere.

6) Drinking should be prohibited on the premises of liquor shops.

She had earlier in October promised to put restrictions on the liquor ban within the next six to twelve months, making the administration and all officials cower in fear.

‘Bhay bin preet na hoye [No love without fear],’ Bharti said, adding, ‘It may happen next time that if I come, the liquor shops will get closed.’

‘I don’t want shops to close on my arrival and open after my departure. I want a decision or policy to be made that these shops are shut permanently. It does not mean that I consider myself a Tees Maar Khan [someone who considers him/herself to be the smartest and most cunning person]. I actually wanted to be a 60 Maar Khan [double one],’ she added.