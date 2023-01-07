Indian Railways add additional coaches to these trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to add additional coaches in some trains. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers and to improve the ticket availability for passengers. Shridham Express and Garib Rath will soon get additional AC three-tier coaches.

Shridham Express will be travelling from Jabalpur to Nizamuddin and Garib Rath Express operates between Jabalpur and Mumbai stations.

Also Read: Indian Railways diverts several trains: Full list

2 third AC coaches will be installed in train number 12192 Shridham Express going from Jabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin, as well as in train number 12191 Shridham Express coming from Nizamuddin to Jabalpur. An additional AC three-tier coach will be installed in the Garib Rath train that will be starting from Jabalpur to go to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus