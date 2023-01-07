Mahsa Amini murder; Two more Iranians are executed amid nationwide protests!

Iran announced the most recent executions on Saturday in an effort to quell the country’s ongoing, large-scale protests against theocracy. The two guys were convicted responsible for the suspected rally-related murder of a paramilitary volunteer. The two individuals were found guilty of killing Ruhollah Ajamian, a volunteer Basij force member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, on November 3 in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran. The demonstrations against Mahsa Amini’s killing started in September, and this is the most recent execution since then. The Basij have set up shop in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, many of whom have engaged in battle.

Iranian prosecutors say Karami and Hosseini have been sentenced to death for the killing of Rafizadeh Rezaei. Heavily edited footage aired on state television showed Karami speaking before a Revolutionary Court about the attack. The men were convicted of the killing, as well as ‘corruption on Earth,’ a Quranic term and charge that carries the death penalty. Amnesty International has said the trials ‘bore no resemblance to a meaningful judicial proceeding’.

Over 19,200 people have been detained and at least 517 demonstrators have died. After a lady was detained for allegedly breaking the Islamic Republic’s stringent dress code, protests started in the middle of September. Many of the protesting women have openly removed their Islamic headscarves, which are required to participate in the demonstrations. A new, hard-line police commander is chosen by the Supreme Leader of Iran.

For his severe treatment of demonstrators during the unrest following the 2009 election, Radan, who served as interim police commander from 2008 to 2014, is well-known. Additionally, he took action against young men with long hair and ladies who were covered up in baggy Islamic veils. For violating human rights in 2009 and 2010, the US and Europe sanctioned Radan. Since 2014, he has served as the center’s director.