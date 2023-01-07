Russian strikes continue after ceasefire announced by Ukraine!

Following the alleged start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire, Russian soldiers reportedly attacked the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, according to the deputy director of Ukraine’s presidential administration. Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media that ‘the occupants blasted the city with rockets twice,’ adding that although a residential structure had been hit, no one had been hurt.

On Friday at 0900 GMT, when the Russian truce was scheduled to take effect, AFP journalists in the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine heard both outgoing and incoming firing. The artillery barrage was less intense than it had been in recent days, and military vehicles were the only other vehicles on the streets of the heavily battered city.