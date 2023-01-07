State government extends winter vacation for schools

Chandigarh: The Punjab state government has extended the winter vacation for students of class I to Class VII of all government, aided, recognized and private schools in the state till January 14, 2023. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced this. The decision was taken considering the severe cold wave condition in the state.

Students of Classes 8 to 12 must attend school from 10 am to 3 pm. The teaching staff has been asked to be present in schools.

Earlier the state government had extended winter vacations in all schools until January 8.