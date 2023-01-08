A newborn in Adimali dies without treatment after a wild elephant blocks the path.

On Saturday, a newborn died while being taken to the hospital from a tribal hamlet.

The 22-day-old male infant of Ravi and Vimala from the Pattiyidumbukudiyil hamlet close to Kulamankuzhi in Valara passed away after becoming quite ill and developing a high temperature.

The family had left the hamlet for the Adimali taluk hospital on Friday at one in the morning after the infant’s condition deteriorated, but they turned around when they discovered a wild elephant was blocking their path. The distance from Valara to the national highway is 3 kilometres. The only way to get to the hamlet is by jeep.

The baby’s parents and other family members noticed the elephant standing on the forest trail as they were moving along with the child in their arms. They left and came back after deciding to take the baby to the hospital the following day during daytime.

The infant passed away despite being transported to the taluk hospital yesterday. The Idukki Medical College performed the postmortem, after which the body was delivered to the relatives. According to the post-mortem report, pneumonia was the cause of death.

Unnatural death has been reported to the Adimali police.