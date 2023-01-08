A two-day celebration planned in Delhi to mark the 126th anniversary of Netaji’s birth and Republic Day

A military tattoo and a tribal dance festival called ‘Aadi Shaurya – Parv Parakram Ka’ are being organised by the Ministries of Defense and Tribal Affairs on January 23 and 24, respectively, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi to celebrate Republic Day and remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 126th birthday, which is observed on January 23 every year. The officials informed that, the two-day festival will highlight the military’s power and the ethnic beauty of the nation’s tribal cultures. They added that interested parties can reserve tickets for free on www.bookmyshow.com. The organising body is the Indian Coast Guard.

The programme includes a military tattoo, including paramotor gliding, a hot air balloon ride, a horse show, a motorcycle display, an air warrior drill, and the Navy band, as well as an hour of traditional dance performances by Indian tribal artists, including the khukuri dance, gatka, mallakhamb, kalaripayattu, and thangta. Among others, renowned singer Kailash Kher will perform at the grand finale. According to festival organisers, the celebration will honour India’s rich cultural legacy and recognise the sacrifices made by its bravest citizens. The program’s goal is to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s contributions to the nation, embrace the nation’s genuine spirit, and reaffirm the commitment to creating a powerful and wealthy ‘New India.’