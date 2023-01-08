In Bengal’s Burdwan, speeding bus overturns, one dead, 40 injured

In West Bengal’s Burdwan’s Katwa, a speeding bus carrying an excessive number of passengers overturned, killing at least one person. On a Sunday evening, the bus was travelling toward Burdwan town.

Many passengers have been taken urgently to a hospital in the Katwa Subdivision.

CCTV footage of the tragic accident evidenced that passengers were also aboard the speeding car. At least 40 passengers were injured in the accident.

According to sources, many of the accident’s victims are in critical condition.

The footage shows that, the bus lost control and turned over on a busy road.