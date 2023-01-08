In Kanthi burning ghat scam, CBI summons Bengal inspector

Inspector Amalendu Biswas, circle inspector of the Kanthi police station in East Midnapore, has been called to appear at the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) office in Kolkata’s Nizam Palace for his alleged involvement in the Kanthi burning ghat scam.

Following a directive from the Calcutta High Court on January 4 to look into allegations of corruption in the bidding process for the renovation of a crematorium in the Kanthi district, the CBI on Friday filed a FIR against the defendants. According to a CBI source, Biswas initially appeared to have been allegedly involved in the case, and he has been asked to personally appear before the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch office in Kolkata for questioning.

In the meantime, Ramchandra, a civil contractor from Purba Midnapore’s Kanthi district, was detained by the East Midnapore Police for his alleged involvement in a corruption case related to the development of a proposed crematorium. Based on a complaint made by Kakali Panda, the head of the Darua Friends Cooperative Society, a FIR was opened against Ramchandra.

Later, Ramchandra went to the Calcutta High Court to request bail. Additionally, he claimed that Panda had been ‘pressured to make false allegations against him’ by the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) party. Panda told the Calcutta High Court that ‘someone had forced her to sign a paper related to the case’ on December 4 and also forcibly took her to the police station to lodge a complaint against the accused, supporting Ramchandra’s claims.

The high court immediately ordered the CBI to begin an investigation into the case after the hearing.

According to officials, the CBI summoned Biswas in response to the Calcutta High Court’s directive and thoroughly questioned him about the case.