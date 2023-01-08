Market Capitalization of 8 of top-10 companies fall by Rs 1 lakh crore

Mumbai: Market capitalization (M-cap) of 8 of the top 10 companies declined by 1,06,991.42 crore in last week. The top losers in the market were Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank. Only Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) remained the gainers in the market. Last week, the BSE Sensex declined 940.37 points or 1.55%.

The market valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 25,185.37 crore to Rs 6,09,687.79 crore. The mcap of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 18,375.41 crore to Rs 8,89,130 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) eroded by Rs 17,289.02 crore to Rs 11,75,287.30 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 14,447.69 crore to Rs 6,07,140.65 crore. State Bank of India’s market valuation slumped Rs 11,245.01 crore to Rs 5,36,012.18 crore.

Also Read: Foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 5872 crore from Indian markets in 1st week of 2023

HDFC’s valuation declined by Rs 7,419.45 crore to Rs 4,74,018.02 crore and that of Reliance Industries Limited fell by Rs 7,408.2 crore to ?Rs 7,16,571.25 crore.The mcap of Bharti Airtel dipped Rs 5,621.27 crore to Rs 4,43,356.45 crore.

However, LIC added Rs 14,105.09 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,47,114.09 crore. The mcap of Hindustan Unilever jumped Rs 4,053.05 crore to Rs 6,05,489.67 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC and Bharti Airtel.