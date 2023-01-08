Nicolas Cage reveals details about the sequel to 1997’s action-thriller ‘Face/Off’

A 2019 sequel to the action thriller ‘Face/Off’ from 1997 had been confirmed by Paramount, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, the film has been in a state of uncertainty.

However, Nicolas Cage, who previously claimed to have had preliminary negotiations about the sequel, has now provided additional information.

He was speaking to Collider when he said, ‘I think Face/Off is a sequel that lends itself to a lot of twists and turns and unpredictability. It’s almost like if you factor in the idea of offspring and Castor and Sean having children and these children grow up, then it becomes like three-dimensional chess, and then it’s not just the two, John Travolta and myself, it’s four of us ping-ponging and going at different levels, and it becomes even more complex.’

He added, ‘I think there’s a lot of fertile ground there. I had maybe one meeting in an office, but I haven’t heard anything since, so I don’t know.’