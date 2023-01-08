SS Rajamouli’s movie ‘RRR’ receives praise from Hollywood star Jessica Chastain

The movie ‘RRR’ by SS Rajamouli has gained worldwide acclaim. With its Golden Globe nomination, the magnum opus, which has been in the news since its premiere, created history. The movie featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR has been nominated for a BAFTA in the category ‘Film Not in the English Language.’

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain has given the movie some appreciation amidst all the excitement.

Chastain, who is an Academy member and votes for the Oscars, shared her reaction on her Twitter handle. The ‘Ava’ actress retweeted a video of the ‘Golden Globe’ nominated song ‘Nattu Nattu’ and wrote: ‘Watching this film was such a party.’

After months of campaigning for his film in Los Angeles, SS Rajamouli’s film has been shortlisted for the Oscars in 2023. The film has found mentioned in one category: original song for the film’s hit track ‘Naatu Naatu.’

However, the director has submitted the award for consideration in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Visual Effects, among others.