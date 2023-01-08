The Beauty Trend Status Skin: What is it, and why is it so popular?

‘Status skin’ is making waves online, according to top trend predictions of the year. 2022 was dominated by skinimalism, glass skin, glazed doughnut skin, and everything minimal, natural and beautiful. Beauty enthusiasts will be thinking less about perfecting and more about pampering. Instead of concealing, we will focus more on enhancing.

Status Skin is all about using fewer products in a strategic manner to achieve healthy and glowing skin. Experts say that while skinimalism trend was about focusing on the skin’s condition, status skin is about flaunting it. Instead of perfecting, the focus needs to be on pampering. You will have to deeply condition your skin with different products and tools while also elevating it with illuminators, glowy coverage & hydrating serums.

Celebs including Dua Lipa, Yara Shahidi, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and Ashley Graham have already jumped on the trend inspired by runways. More divas are feeling confidence to display their natural beauty since beauty enthusiasts have spent the past year concentrating on efficient skincare and enhancing skin health.

Status Skin Trend Guide

Create a skincare regimen that, first and foremost, leaves your skin feeling calm and naturally healthy. Think about utilising toners, serums, facial oils, mists, and other products that are appropriate for your skin type and issues.

Second, search for face-contouring equipment that give you a sculpted appearance, such as microcurrent wands, Gua Sha, or jade rollers.

You need a few illuminating serums if you want prestige skin. Additionally, you may experiment with BB creams or tints for dewy skin. The goal is to utilise base products laced with skincare more frequently.

Finally, accept your flaws! Use an eyeliner pencil as the last step to darken any freckles or beauty spots that have become lighter while you were wearing makeup.