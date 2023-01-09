Diesel to become costlier as state government hikes VAT

Shimla: Diesel will become costlier in Himachal Pradesh as the state government hiked the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel in the state. The state government increased the VAT to 9.96% from 6.40%. After this increase, the VAT on diesel, will go up to Rs 7.40 per litre. At present, it is Rs 4.40 per litre. As such, diesel prices would increase from Rs 83 to Rs 86. The government also decreased the VAT imposed on petrol.

‘Himachal Pradesh government has increased VAT on diesel by around Rs 3 (increase varies as per different fuel stations). Whereas VAT on petrol has been also reduced by around 0.55 paise (reduction varies as per different fuel stations),’ tweeted news agency ANI.