Grandson of former Congress MLA killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau

According to police, on Sunday, a 35-year-old man who was the grandson of the late former MLA Kedar Singh was murdered in a village that is located near the Kopaganj Police Station.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Himanshu Singh was attacked by seven to eight people in Mahuar village over a long-standing grudge before being left for dead, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mau Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi.

According to the ASP, the matter is being looked into, and a FIR has been filed under the appropriate sections.

The victim’s body has been sent by the police for a postmortem examination.

Himanshu Singh, according to police sources, was the late Kedar Singh’s grandson. Kedar Singh was elected as a Congress MLA from the Ghosi constituency in 1980.

He had a dispute with a group of people at a panchayat in the Kopaganj Police Station area’s Lairo Donwar village on Saturday night. He was beaten with sticks by the group, who then left him in Mahuar village.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died.