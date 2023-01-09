Hailey Bieber reveals that she suffered a mini-stroke last year that affected her mental and physical health

In an open conversation, Hailey Beiber discusses a health scare she had the previous year. Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber and a well-known model, disclosed that she had a mini-stroke last year that had an impact on both her physical and mental health.

The model’s post-stroke effects were significantly worse because she had to deal with trauma and didn’t know how to handle it. At their California home last year, she and her husband were having breakfast when the incident occurred.

She spoke about the stroke in a video from last April, claiming a blood clot in her brain was to blame. Before being admitted to the hospital, Hailey experienced a ‘really frightening’ sensation in her right arm and numbness in her fingertips.

During the latest episode of her ‘Run-Through with Vogue’ podcast, Hailey said, ‘I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just, like, the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again. It was definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever gone through,’ remarked Hailey.